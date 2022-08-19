Police hunt for man over alleged murder of his wife

Police in Buikwe District are searching for a man, who is suspected to have lured his estranged wife to a bar on Wednesday and killed her.

The incident happened at Smart Bar and Lodge in Buzika Zone 'A', Njeru Municipality, Buikwe District, according to the Ssezibwa Region Police Spokesperson, Ms Hellen Butoto.

Ms Butoto identified the deceased as 23-year-old Gloria Abbo, a resident of Wakasiki Cell, Nabuyoka Town Council in Tororo District.

According to Ms Butoto, citing sources at the lodge, the deceased came to the bar with the father of her child, with whom she had a misunderstanding and were offered a room for night; unfortunately, the lady was found dead the following day.

"Police are also investigating some of the workers in the lodge for weak administrative measures, especially in their records. For example, the couple checked into Room number seven, but the deceased was found in Room number two,” she noted.

Ms Butoto said when they visited the scene and examined the body, it had no signs suggestive of strangulation and excessive force.