Police hunt for missing Mulago doctor

Police in Kampala and Metropolitan areas police are hunting for Winfred Nakanjako, a medical doctor at Mulago National Referral Hospital who went missing from her home on Wednesday afternoon.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango said that Nakanjako disappeared from her marital home in Kinonya zone in Masanafu, Lubya parish, Rubaga Division in Kampala District around 1.30 PM.

“She was last seen at Kasubi around traffic lights and later disappeared to an unknown area, efforts to trace her are ongoing,” Onyango said in a statement released on Thursday.

He asked the members of the public to inform the nearest police or local authority once they happen to see Nakanjako around.