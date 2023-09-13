Police hunt for mother over kidnap of son to get Shs4m from husband

Police in Kampala Metropolitan have initiated a search for a mother who is accused of kidnapping her own son in an attempt to extort money from her husband.

According to a report compiled by the Kampala North Police, Adrian Wansireko, a five-year-old, went missing from his parents' home in Nansana, Wakiso District, last week.

The mother, Ms Justin Namuleme, informed her husband, Mr Stephen Wasinga, that their son had been kidnapped by unidentified assailants. Mr Wasinga promptly filed a case of child kidnap, and the information was disseminated to all police stations in the Kampala Metropolitan North region.

However, Mr Wasinga was shocked when he found a letter at their doorstep, instructing him to send Shs4 million if he wished to have his son returned safely.

"When I returned from the police, I found a letter instructing me to send Shs4 million to secure the release of my son. The letter warned me not to involve the police. Nevertheless, I went back to inform the police about this new development," Mr Wasinga recounted.

The police advised Wasinga to take his wife to the station to explain how their child had been kidnapped from home under her watch.

"I did not see the people who took our son because he was in the compound. It appears these individuals were nearby and closely monitoring my movements. I implore my husband to send the money to ensure the safety of our child," Ms Namuleme reportedly stated at the police station.

Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the deputy Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, revealed that the police officers decided to trick the alleged kidnappers by requesting for specific details on how to recover the child after sending the money. During the initial attempt, it was discovered that the provided telephone number was not operational, which raised concerns for the child's father.

"However, Wasinga was taken aback when his wife assured him not to worry, claiming that the telephone number would be active in a few minutes. Indeed, the number became operational, leaving the father perplexed. He immediately informed our officers about the situation," Mr Owoyesigyire said.

Police officers began questioning how Namuleme knew that the telephone number would be active again in a few minutes, and the phone indeed reconnected to the network.

"As she continued to be interrogated, she managed to escape through a back door. Shortly after, the child returned home. The boy informed his father that his mother had placed him on a motorcycle that brought him back home. The wife has since fled, but we are actively searching for her," Mr Owoyesigyire stated.

Mr Wasinga disclosed that his wife had obtained numerous loans for unknown reasons, leading him to suspect that she had orchestrated the kidnapping as a means to extort money from him to repay her debts.

"I have noticed several people coming to our home inquiring about my wife and demanding money from her. I do not understand the reason for these loans, and now I am suspicious that she intended to acquire money through ransom to clear her debts," Wasinga remarked.

Mr Owoyesigyire noted that they are currently in pursuit of Namuleme and any potential accomplices since it is evident that others were involved in keeping the child and providing the telephone number for the ransom.