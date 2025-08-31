Police hunt Nameere over beating, robbing fellow Museveni advisor Full Figure

Police are hunting for the ruling party’s flag bearer for Masaka City Woman MP, Justin Nameere, and her husband, after they were accused of assaulting and robbing presidential advisor Jennifer Nakangubi, widely known as Full Figure.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said Full Figure reported that Nameere and her husband attacked her along Kyadondo Road in Kampala on Friday, taking her mobile phone and Shs500,000.

“Full Figure has since reported the case to the Kampala Metropolitan Police headquarters, where her statement was recorded, and witnesses were identified. Detectives visited the crime scene and are currently working to track down Nameere and her husband,” Onyango said on Sunday.

Both Nameere and Full Figure are presidential advisors who backed rival camps in the National Resistance Movement’s Central Region CEC elections.

Nameere, daughter of former defence minister Vincent Ssempijja, supported businessman Moses Karangwa, while Full Figure rallied behind microfinance minister Haruna Kasolo. Kasolo won, though Karangwa’s camp alleged vote-rigging.

The rivalry quickly spilled onto social media, with supporters trading verbal attacks. Friday’s confrontation escalated those tensions into physical violence, with bystanders recording videos that have since gone viral.

In the footage, Full Figure is seen being beaten by two men while a woman is heard accusing her of “abusing my husband for no reason.” The man repeatedly asks her why she was insulting him.

So, Full Figure has been insulting this lady; her husband gets a buddy, they find Full Figure, beat her up while she records? Then the recording leaks. I suspect they’re gonna be locked up for a while.



One of the men, who were beating Full Figure, was also asking her why she was abusing him.

Efforts to get a comment from Nameere and her husband were futile by press time Sunday afternoon.