Police hunt Nansana machete thugs

By Andrew Bagala More by this Author

CCTV footage showing men armed with machetes raiding a home in Nabweru, Nansana Municipality, Wakiso District, has left many residents scared that what is happening in the Greater Masaka region has reached Kampala City.

The CCTV footage, which went viral on social media, shows four men armed with machetes walking in the compound of Paul Kayemba Ssempijja at Kibwa Zone, Nabweru North II on Saturday at 3am, but fled after an alarm went off.

Kampala Metropolitan police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said they had obtained the CCTV footage and an analysis is being done to identify the suspects.

“We have increased intelligence gathering and deployments in the area to ensure that such incidents don’t reoccur,” Mr Owoyesigyire said yesterday.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said the incident was an isolated one and they had successfully dismantled the criminal groups that were targeting people in the city.

“We have periodically shared with you [our] successes, especially in Katwe and its surroundings, on how we dismantled armed gangs behind a wave of burglaries,” Mr Enanga said.

In the last two months, machete-wielding thugs have wreaked havoc in the Greater Masaka area, where they have killed more than 26 people.

Advertisement

Last week, at least 10 suspects were produced in courts of law, but the police said they did not know the motive of the group.