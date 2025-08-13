Police hunt remaining suspect after two killed in early-morning attack in Nakasongola

Police are investigating a violent double murder and aggravated robbery that left two people dead in Nakasongola District in the early hours of Monday.

The victims, identified as Abdul Kitandwe, a driver with Jambo Company in Arua City, and Ambu Hellen, were killed between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. at Bujabe Village along Nakitoma-Kafu Road in Nakitoma Sub County, authorities said.

Five suspects are currently in police custody.

One additional suspect remains at large after fleeing during a police operation, ASP Sam Twiineamazima, Savannah Regional Police spokesperson, confirmed.

Investigations indicate the incident began Sunday evening when Yusuf Mugisha, an operator from Bwaise Lorry Park, was approached by Serunjogi and Kigozi to hire his vehicle to transport sugar from a broken-down truck.

The police became suspicious when the vehicles were later spotted moving in different directions near Nakitoma.

Police quickly intervened and recovered the vehicles involved, including one stained with blood. A knife, believed to be the murder weapon, was found inside one of the victim’s vehicles.

Authorities have collected blood samples from the weapon and other evidence for DNA testing and forensic analysis.

“Statements have been recorded from witnesses and other key individuals,” ASP Twiineamazima said, adding: “We are committed to bringing all those involved to justice and ensuring public safety. Investigations continue to verify ownership of the stolen goods and locate the remaining suspects.”

The bodies of the deceased were transported to Nakasongola Mortuary for post-mortem examinations, while crime scene investigators examined the area thoroughly.

Police officials urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. The incident adds to a growing concern over violent robberies in Uganda, where cross-country transportation of goods can be vulnerable to criminal attacks.