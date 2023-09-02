Police imposter arrested at Nakaseke traffic checkpoint

Police in Nakaseke District have arrested a man who has allegedly been disguising as a Uganda Police Force (UPF) officer at the rank of superintendent of police (SP).

The suspect is being held at Nakaseke Central Police Station on allegations of impersonation and fraud.

Savannah Regional Police Spokesperson, ASP Sam Twiineamazima said the suspect was arrested at the Semuto traffic police checkpoint in Kikondo Zone, Nakaseke District.

He was impersonating as a police officer attached to Katwe Police Division in Kampala metropolitan.

On Saturday, ASP Twiineamazima identified the impersonator as 33-year-old Allan Atwiine, a resident of Busabala Zone in Kampala’s Makindye Division.

“Preliminary findings indicate that ON September 1, Atwiine came to the checkpoint and started impersonating as a police officer but the Officer In-Charge of Traffic at Semuto became concerned and started interrogating him seriously. The suspect later denied to be a police officer which prompted his arrest and a case of impersonation was registered,” ASP Twiineamazima said.