Police impound 1,000 DMC vehicles 

Police have impounded 1,127 motor vehicles that are in a dangerous mechanical condition, in a bid to reduce road crashes.

The impounded vehicles were issued with Express Penalty Scheme (EPS) tickets, which their owners must pay before they repair their vehicles and recover licence number plates.

“The motor vehicles must first be repaired and taken back to the Inspector of Vehicles for re-inspection before they get back to the roads,” Mr Michael Kananura, the spokesman of the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety, said in an interview on August 22.

The 2022 Annual Crime and Traffic/Road Safety Report, shows that in 2022, at least 92,029 traffic offenders were arrested for using motor vehicles which were not in good condition as compared to 55,102 traffic offenders that were arrested in 2021 for the same crime.

The report also says that there were 20,394 crashes reported, of which 3,901 were fatal, 10,776 were serious, and 5,717 were minor.

The increase in road crashes in the country has seen the government revive operations such as Fika Salama to curb deaths on the road. The enforcement has been extended to Entebbe Expressway, which was free of traffic enforcement before. The maximum speed limit on Entebbe Expressway is 100km/hr.

Police said the operations started on August 22 and they are to use fixed and mobile camera systems to monitor the motorists.