Police impound four trucks reportedly ferrying stolen sugarcanes 

Police in Masindi District on Wednesday impounded four trucks in Butoobe Village for reportedly ferrying stolen sugarcanes worth Shs 7.9 million from Kinyara farms.

The Albertine police spokesperson, Mr Julius Hakiza, confirmed the incident and said they have started the investigating how the truck drivers got into the farms of Kinyara Sugar Company Limited to load the sugarcanes.

One driver was arrested while the other three are on run as police hunt for them.

Mr Mathias Wanock, the communications manager of Kinyara Sugar Company Limited, said they have been registering cases of theft of sugarcanes in factory farms and those belonging to the out growers.

“Thieves have been invading our sugarcane gardens and we decided to use both police and private security guards to arrest them,” he said.



