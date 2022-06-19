Police in Mbarara unearth motor vehicle theft racket

Police in Mbarara have unearthed a racket of suspected motor vehicle thieves that has been terrorising both Rwizi and Kigezi regions.

According to the Rwizi regional police spokesperson, Mr Samson Kasasira, the suspects were netted along Mbarara bypass through their intelligence network and CCTV cameras.

“The territorial police of Rwizi on Saturday intercepted two motor vehicle thieves along Mbarara Bypass in Mbarara City with a Fuso fighter Reg. No. UAX 260G that they had stolen from the home of Deus Byamugisha in Rukungiri District,” he said.

“They had a lead car, a Toyota Townace Reg. No. UAR 611R, which was ahead of them. When the occupants realised police were pursuing them, the driver panicked and drove recklessly, and was involved in an accident. We arrested him and is admitted at Mbarara Regional Referral hospital,” he added.

Mr Kasasira noted that after the accident, the other occupant tried to flee but was intercepted by residents who lynched him.

Mr Kasasira revealed that the suspects are part of the bigger racket of motor vehicle thieves adding that preliminary investigations indicate that the stolen vehicles are taken to the neighbouring countries.

He noted that motor vehicle theft in the two regions of Rwizi and Kigezi is increasing. He identified some of the vehicles that were stolen and are still missing as; Toyota Forward Reg. No. UBF 835X stolen from Bushenyi, Toyota Forward Reg. No. UBF 995C stolen from Rukungiri, Fuso truck Reg. No. UAX 997W stolen from Mbarara, and Toyota Forward Reg. No. UAY122Q stolen from Mbarara City among others.