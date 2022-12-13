Police increase vigilance ahead of Chrismas

Police have intensified vigilance to curb crime in the festive season.

“We have intensified our crackdown operations on criminality in the run-up to Christmas. As you are aware, this month of December is a holiday season full of parties, celebrations, shopping, and thanksgivings, among others,” Mr Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, said during the police media briefing yesterday.

He said the Force will pay close attention to public safety so that the festive season is uninterrupted.

“We have commenced crackdown operations countrywide that are aimed at tackling crime disorders, burglaries, theft of animals and food, and traffic violations,” Mr Enanga added.

The police spokesperson also said they have increased patrols, visibility and other security interventions that will run through Christmas into the New Year.

“We have sent out teams to partner with all shopping, business centres, markets, and even the transport sector as well as authorities in cities and major towns. We are working with the lord mayor and mayors in other towns to ensure their localities and businesses remain crime-free,” he said.

The police warned people who intend to cause trouble or commit crime that they will spend the festive season behind bars.

“Our crackdown operations are by a team of dedicated officers who are prepared to do everything within their means to deliver a safe experience for everyone who is living and working in this country,” he said.

Mr Enanga called upon the public to report suspicious people to the nearest police station.