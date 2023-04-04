Police increases vigilance ahead of Easter 

Police have resolved to increase vigilance and patrols ahead of the Easter celebrations.

“We have increased visibility and patrols as joint security agencies during this holy week that we have entered leading to Easter celebrations on Sunday April 10,” Mr Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, told journalists in Kampala yesterday.

Police say as a precaution, they have intensified security measures at churches and other worship centres during this Holy Week and Easter celebrations.

“Because of the Easter holiday that is long, we anticipate many people travelling to their home towns and villages for the Easter holidays. Many others will be celebrating Easter by holding parties, shopping and carrying out thanksgiving in a number of places,” Mr Enanga said.

According to Mr Enanga, they expect an increase in shopping activities, travelling and high crimes rates such as robbery, bag snatching, fraud, and livestock theft.

“Although we have entered this Holy Week without any specific threats directed to the Easter holiday, we continue to actively monitor activities to ensure there are no credible threats in the country. We have increased patrols, increase in visibility and also there are other security interventions targeted ones that are taking place,” he said.

Mr Enanga added: “We have partnered with religious leaders and we have stressed the importance of community vigilance in their respective churches and places of worship and also asked them to review their security measures to protect the churches’ assets. Previously we have seen criminal gangs attacking churches and stealing mostly electronic gadgets such as speakers.”

According to police, those that are travelling should plan early their movements to avoid delays that cause speeding, leading to accidents.

“Those shopping should avoid carrying large sums of money and displaying your valuables, using ATMs at safe places like banks, hotels, malls, to avoid falling victims of fraud, robbery and theft,” Mr Enanga said.

He also warned criminals that want to antagonise the public that police are well-prepared.