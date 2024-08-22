Police inquiries into Ndiga clan leader’s shooting complete - state

Investigations into the murder of former leader of the Ndiga Clan in Buganda Kingdom, Eng Daniel Bbosa are complete, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has revealed.

The State on Thursday told the Magistrate’s Court at Mwanga II, Mengo that inquiries into the February 25, 2024 shooting were complete but needed time to have the prime suspect in the case, Lujja Bbosa Tabula to be arraigned.

This was during court proceedings in a case in which five people; Noah Lujja, 21, Harriet Nakiguli, 40, Joseph Nakabale, 47, Ezra Mayanja, 44, and Milly Naluwenda, 46 were charged with Bbosa’s murder.

“Investigations are already complete since their co- accused (Tabula) has been arrested and he is yet to be produced [in court]. I pray for a short adjournment to prepare the committal papers,” State Attorney Caroline Mpumwire told court.

Authorities said on Monday that Tabula, a fugitive accused of masterminding the murder of Eng Bbosa was arrested from Kimelika-Namulonge Village in Busikuma Sub County by Crime Intelligence Squad of the Uganda Police, after a six months’ hunt.

Tabula is jointly accused with five other suspects who are currently on remand at Luzira Prison waiting to be committed to the High Court for trial.

Preliminary Police investigations earlier revealed that Tabula who is currently in Police custody, worked alongside Ms Naluwenda, a Buganda Kingdom’s Tradition Court clerk, to hire Bbosa’s killers on February 25 near his home at Kikandwa zone, Lungujja Parish, Rubaga Division, in Kampala.

Prosecution alleges that on the fateful day at Kikandwa- Lungujja village in Rubaga Division in Kampala District, the accused persons and others still at large with malice aforethought unlawfully caused the death of Eng Bbosa.

Bbosa was attacked by gunmen riding on a motorcycle in Lungujja, Rubaga Division in Kampala as he approached his residence on the fateful evening.