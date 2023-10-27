Police intensify hunt for killers of 10-year-old pupil in suspected ritual sacrifice

Police have intensified the hunt for assailants who killed a 10-year- old girl and dumped her body in a coffee plantation at Bukemba Village in in Mpigi District’s Kayabwe Town Council on Tuesday night.

In what is believed to be a ritual sacrifice, the murderers stabbed the victim in the neck, cut off her private parts and tongue, and made away with them.

Victim Grace Nampijja Gift was a Primary Five pupil at Ben Francis Primary School in Kayabwe Town Council.

On Friday, acting Katonga regional police spokesperson Majid Karim told Monitor that they have “intensified the search for the killers and also widened their investigations since the gruesome incident happened Tuesday night.”

"We are not going to leave any stone unturned. That is the assurance I can give the family of the victim,” he said.

He added: “Our detectives are on ground hunting the killers and we shall get them sooner or later.”

By Friday afternoon, no arrests had been made, police disclosed.

According to Annet Namazzi, her murdered daughter came back from school at around 5pm on Tuesday to find her mother doing house chores.

“I gave her [Nampijja] a cup of tea and she started playing with friends at home. At around 8pm, she took porridge and went to watch TV at her aunt's place in the neighbourhood,” she explained.

“When she delayed coming back after around 9pm, we started looking for Nampijja and her aunt told us she wasn’t at her home. We tried looking for her in all places around, but failed to trace her,” she added.

On Wednesday morning, the search for her missing daughter continued, only to land on Nampijja’s body lying in a pool of blood in a nearby garden.

Bukemba Village resident Robert Ssebuliba shared concern that area has lately received new settlers among whom are individuals with shrines, mounting on suspicion that Nampijja was killed for ritual sacrifice.

“I advise police to widen their investigations and storm those shrines. It is possible that the suspects are hiding there [shrines],”he observed.

Asked to comment on the matter, Kayabwe A and B LCII chairperson Isiah Kimbugwe noted that such heinous acts had reduced in the community but urged parental vigilance.