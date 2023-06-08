Police intercept five suspected criminals, recover 23 phones in separate operations

Police have arrested five suspected criminals in Makindye division, Kampala after they were allegedly found with a number of incriminating items such as facemasks, cutters and machetes, among others, the deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyegyire said.

According to Mr Owosigyire, the suspects were traveling in a motor vehicle UBJ 267T before they were intercepted by police during the Tuesday night operation along Calendar in Makindye division.

"Katwe Police Division successfully apprehended five suspected criminals in a swift operation, intercepting them while they were traveling in motor vehicle UBJ 267T. Acting on valuable information received, the police were able to swiftly respond and apprehend the suspects, preventing a potential crime from taking place that night," Mr Owosigyire said in the Wednesday statement.

According to him, during the operation that happened at midnight, a number of incriminating items were seized from within the suspects’ car.

The equipment are believed to have been intended for use in illegal activities, he said.

"We commend the exemplary efforts of the Katwe Police Division for their rapid response and efficient coordination, which led to the successful arrest of the suspects. Their dedication and vigilance played a crucial role in deterring criminal activity and ensuring the safety of our community," he said, adding that police continue to investigate the incident to establish the details.

"We assure the public that further details regarding the incident will be provided. The authorities are currently conducting a thorough investigation to gather more insights into the nature of the suspects' intentions and potential connections to other criminal activities."

Mr Owoyesigyire further urged residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities that may aid police in maintaining peace and security.

Meanwhile, police has recovered 23 mobile phones that are suspected to have been snatched from the Vumbula concert in Jinja last week, Mr Owesigyire noted that the devices were recovered during a joint operation by Kampala Metropolitan North Police, including cyber, forensic, crime intelligence and Flying Squad that was conducted Tuesday.

"Dedicated police officers from Kanyanya police station, Kawempe Division swiftly acted upon receiving information and apprehended two suspects, that is; Julius Nuwamanya (a technician) and Mark Kisakye both residents of Kyebando central zone, Kampala district," he said.