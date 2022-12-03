Police intercept stolen Toyota Ipsum transporting livestock in boot

Police in Kampala have recovered a suspected stolen motor vehicle in Nsangi, Wakiso District whose occupants were allegedly transporting stolen cows and -goats.

“UPF Flying Squad team that were on routine patrol as they were driving towards Nsangi Police Division saw a car moving at a high speed and what looked like a cow's leg had come out of the speeding car's boot,” reads a Saturday police statement.

The police reportedly tried to stop it but in vain.

“The team then drove following it (suspected car) until the occupants abandoned it (the car) and took off to the bush. On reaching the Toyota Ipsum car registration UAP 853S and on opening, it had two cows and two goats in its boot,” the statement added.