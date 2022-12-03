Police intercept stolen Toyota Ipsum transporting livestock in boot
Police in Kampala have recovered a suspected stolen motor vehicle in Nsangi, Wakiso District whose occupants were allegedly transporting stolen cows and -goats.
“UPF Flying Squad team that were on routine patrol as they were driving towards Nsangi Police Division saw a car moving at a high speed and what looked like a cow's leg had come out of the speeding car's boot,” reads a Saturday police statement.
The police reportedly tried to stop it but in vain.
“The team then drove following it (suspected car) until the occupants abandoned it (the car) and took off to the bush. On reaching the Toyota Ipsum car registration UAP 853S and on opening, it had two cows and two goats in its boot,” the statement added.
The car was impounded and taken to Nateete police station.
One Caroline Kajungu, a resident of Kikumbi zone in Makindiye Sabagabo reported to the station claiming ownership of the car, saying it was stolen from her home on November 19, 2022 and that she had reported at Katwe Police Station, according to ASP Luke Owoyesigyire.
Relatedly, the territorial police at Katwe have arrested members of a criminal gang that has allegedly been robbing people of properties using motorcycles. The suspects were arrested during police operation that took place December 1, 2022.
‘’They have allegedly been snatching bags from pedestrians, and phones from both motorists and pedestrians before fleeing on motorcycles which were identified by our CCTV cameras,” ASP Owoyesigyire added.