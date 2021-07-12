Police intercept suspected cattle thieves, one lynched, car torched

By Dan Wandera More by this Author

A man suspected to be part of a cattle theft racket in the districts of Greater Luweero was on Sunday lynched and a pick-up truck transporting beef from suspected stolen cows torched by angry residents in Nakaseke District.

Police said the pick-up truck carrying beef from three stolen cows was intercepted by a mob but the occupants vanished at Bugangu Village in Kasangombe Sub County in Nakaseke District.

“The suspect lynched by a mob was part of the occupants of a pick-up vehicle that was carrying the carcass of three stolen cows from Kapeeka Sub County. The mob set ablaze the pick-up car ,but the other suspects fled and are yet to be arrested,” Mr Issa Ssemogerere, the Savannah Regional Police spokesperson revealed on Monday.

Police had earlier received information about the theft of three cows from Mr Ephraim Nagimesi and Mr Godfrey Ssempijja –both residents of Lwetunga Village in Kapeeka Sub-County.

The police staged road blocks to try and intercept the pick-up truck that was reportedly moving in the direction of Luweero District from Nakaseke.

The occupants refused to stop at a police checkpoint near River Lumansi in Kasangombe Sub County prompting the police to deflate the car tyres. The suspects fled, but one only identified as Khamisi was intercepted by residents and lynched.

“The mob descended on the pick-up truck that was carrying stolen beef and set it ablaze. The owners of the animals had earlier alerted the police about the theft of their animals that prompted the police to mount road blocks at different locations,” Mr Ssemogerere explains in an interview.

Nakaseke and Luweero districts are currently experiencing an upsurge in cases of animal theft despite the lockdown and curfew that limit human movement at night except for emergency cases.

Nakaseke South Member of Parliament, Mr Paul Lutamaguzi said over 40 heads of cattle have been stolen from the sub counties of Semuto and Kapeeka in the last four months.

“Our farmers are getting demoralized by the increased cases involving livestock theft. The suspects slaughter the animals and carry the meat to the market areas. All these activities are conducted at night. This is the time when we expect the security to be tight,” Mr Lutamaguzi said.



