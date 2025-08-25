Police investigate Buziga sauna explosion that left three critically injured

Police are investigating the circumstances under which a sauna explosion in Buziga, Makindye Division, Kampala, left three women with severe injuries on Sunday night.

The blast occurred at around 10pm on August 24 sending attendants into shock as rescuers rushed to help victims.

The injured were identified as Ms Hajjati Masutula, 69, Ms Zahara Nakawesi, 39, and a woman only identified as Aisha. They were first taken to Kiruddu Hospital before being transferred to Nsambya Hospital and Mulago National Referral Hospital for further management.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Mr Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed the incident, saying rescue teams had been dispatched immediately. He added that a full report on the cause of the blast would be released today.

Eyewitnesses suggested that as many as eight people may have been injured in the explosion.

This is not the first time Kampala has witnessed such a disaster. In September 2019, an explosion at Marco Gym and Spa in Kyaliwajjala left five people injured. Investigations at the time revealed overheating of a steam bath boiler and a suspected faulty valve, which caused gas to escape from a sealed container, triggering a violent blast that also damaged nearby homes.

The latest incident has reignited concerns over safety standards in leisure facilities, particularly saunas and steam baths that are increasingly popular in Kampala’s expanding hospitality sector.

Police to meet UBRB officials

Police in Kampala are now set to meet with officials from the Uganda Building Review Board (UBRB) to discuss the regulation of health clubs in Uganda, following the Buziga incident.

Speaking at the weekly security press briefing at Police headquarters in Naguru, Mr Owoyesigyire said the discussions would focus on improving safety standards.

The UBRB previously commissioned a study in 2021 on 21 randomly selected health clubs in central, eastern, and western Uganda, focusing on steam and sauna heating systems.

The study found that 90 percent of the health clubs used firewood as fuel. Unlike electric steam baths and saunas, which are fitted with pre-installed safety mechanisms to prevent system overloads, firewood-based systems lacked such safeguards.

Last month, the Board issued new guidelines on the design, installation, operation, and maintenance of biomass-powered health clubs.

These addressed gaps including the absence of pressure controls and temperature monitors, lack of timers, blocked steam valves that cause dangerous pressure build-up, and poor air supply and ventilation systems.