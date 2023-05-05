Police investigate cause of fire at Club Ambiance

Police in Masaka City are investigating circumstances under which fire gutted Masaka’s biggest nightclub, Ambiance, where property worth billions of shillings went up in flames Friday morning.

According to eyewitnesses, the inferno which destroyed the interior of the club happened at around 2am.

Mr Adad Bukenya, who has worked as DJ at Club Ambiance for two decades suspects the blaze could be the work of arsonists.

“I have worked at Ambiance for 20 years, I know everything here. We have a power stabilizer, I cannot take the narrative that this was a result of an electrical short circuit. We ask the police to use the available CCTV cameras and get to the bottom of this,” he said.

Mr Bukenya said the fire destroyed expensive items like; sound systems, amplifiers, lights, soundproof, carpets, fridges, and large TV screens among others. The total loss is estimated at Shs4 billion, according to Mr Bukenya.

Mr Richard Mugenyi, a neighbour of the Club Ambiance said they are also at a loss since most of their customers usually come from the club.

“The fire brigade at Masaka Central Police Station which is located less than a kilometre away was informed at 2am, but arrived at around 3.30 PM when everything was already in flames. We tried to use our rudimentary means to save some items, but the fire was too much,” Mr Mugenyi said.

Southern Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Twaha Kasirye, said the fire brigade team tried to put out the fire, in vain.

“We cannot speculate now, but our team is still on the ground to establish what exactly caused this inferno. I am sure the truth will come out,” Mr Kasirye said.