Police investigate death of factory worker in Mukono

Police are investigating the suspected negligence that led to the death of Rogers Deebat, 60, a machine operator at Polysack Factory in Kigunga, Mukono District.

According to Luke Owoyesigyire, Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Deebat was struck by a forklift on the evening of September 8th while on duty at the factory.

“He was rushed to the factory clinic in critical condition and later transferred in a community ambulance (Reg. No. UB 754) heading to Kibuli Hospital, Kampala,” Owoyesigyire said.

However, near Bweyogerere, Deebat’s condition worsened, prompting the ambulance driver to divert to Gwatiiro Hospital. Medical personnel found him breathless upon arrival, and he was pronounced dead. His body has since been taken to Mulago City Mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Police have visited the scene and are in the process of recording statements from witnesses and obtaining CCTV footage of the incident.

Authorities are also actively searching for the forklift driver involved to support the ongoing investigation. Police urge the public to avoid speculation as the investigation continues.

Owoyesigyire called on factories and workplaces to strengthen safety standards to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.



