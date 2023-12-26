Police investigate five mysterious deaths during Christmas in Kasese

Police are investigating circumstances under which five people were mysteriously killed in various parts of Kasese District on Christmas Day.

Rwenzori East regional Acting Police spokesperson, SP Luka Mbusa, told this publication on Tuesday that preliminary investigations indicate that the deaths were caused by a range of factors including suicide, mob action and excessive alcohol consumption.

He identified the deceased as Zepha Lezphan Masereka 40, a resident of Kirongo, Katooke Parish of Bugoye Sub County, Venesio Sunday Masereka, 35, a resident of Ndugutu East in Muhambo Parish also of Bugoye sub-county, Michael Maate, a resident of Sebwe Village in Karusandara Sub County, Edson Masereka, 32, a resident of Boma Cell in Central ward of Kitswamba Town Council and Mulekya Mbale 20, a resident of Nyabugando II Cell, Nyabugando Ward of Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Town Council.

According to SP Mbusa, Mbale’s body was found dangling on a coffee plant where he was suspected to have committed suicide on Sunday evening (Christmas Eve) while Maate from Karusandara was a victim of mob action as angry residents pounced on him on suspicion that he was a thief after finding him with a laptop bag in which he carried a double-edged sword believed to be a breaking implement.

For Lezphan Masereka who was found dead along River Nyabyayi and Venesio Masereka who was also found dead at Ndugutu Trading Centre, SP Mbusa said that whereas investigations into the matter are underway, there is a possibility that excessive alcohol consumption on Christmas Day could have killed them.

Edson Masereka’s body was discovered in a decomposing state in his house by his nephew Jordan Mumbere, who had gone to check on him.

“In the case of Kitswamba, the body was found in a decomposing state; an indicator that the person had been dead for more than two days. His private parts were partly chopped off; some suspected blood spatters were observed on the wall. The body was taken to Kasese Municipal Health Centre III for a post-mortem before being handed to the family. Detectives from Hima Divisional Police visited the scene and investigations into this mysterious death have commenced,” SP Mbusa explained.

He appealed to the people of Kasese to desist from taking the law into their hands especially when they apprehend a suspected criminal.

“The law bars all of us from being complainants, prosecutors, and judges at the same time. If you have arrested someone suspected to be a thief; hand him to the police for further management so that the due process of the law takes place and the person has presented an opportunity to defend themselves. However, when you summarily kill him, it is possible that you could end up killing an innocent person,” Mbusa noted.

Meanwhile, Kasese Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Lt Maate Magwara, said the district registered a peaceful Christmas celebration despite what he calls “the five isolated incidents.”

He appealed to the people of Kasese to remain vigilant and continue cooperating with the security organs to identify any wrong elements within the community who may want to wreak mayhem.