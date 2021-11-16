Police investigate gruesome murder of Lyantonde businesswoman

Police in Lyantonde District are investigating the gruesome murder of a prominent businesswoman at Kaliro Ward B in Lyantonde Town Council.

Lyantonde District CID officer Mr Robert Asendu on Monday identified the deceased as Hope Tukamushaba whose body was found lying in a pool of blood at her shop on Sunday.

“We have embarked on the investigation process. Nobody has been arrested but the police investigation team is on ground,” he said briefly.

Tukamushaba has been operating a bar and a shop at Kaliro ward B in Lyantonde Town. Her body was discovered on Monday by her sister, Mary Eunice Kyalisiima who had gone to check on her after she failed to respond to the phone calls.

Mr Muhamad Ssekimpi, the chairperson LCI Kaliro B who was among the first people to arrive at the scene said Tukamushaba’s body was found lying in a pool of blood when they opened her house. It is likely that the incident happened during the night.

“We found blood drops at the washrooms, a possibility that the suspected killers could have washed their hands after accomplishing their mission,” he said.

A section of the residents however, claimed that the police is thinly spread as a result of the small numbers at the Central police. Acts of criminality are on the increase in Lyantonde Town Council, a group of residents claimed.