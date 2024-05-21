Police investigate murder of Rwandan national in Luweero

Police in Luwero District are investigating the murder of Nduwayesu Marie Rose, a 48-year-old Rwandan national. Her body was discovered at Klne Guest House in Kizito zone, Luwero Town Council, with a Rwandan National Identity Card. Preliminary findings indicate that the murder occurred on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

The primary suspect, identified as Gerald Byamugisha, is currently on the run. According to Savannah Regional Police spokesperson Sam Twineamazima, Byamugisha, who did not provide any other personal information or a contact number, booked a room at the guest house with the deceased at 2 pm on Saturday. They stayed in the room until 5 pm, when Byamugisha left alone, arousing no initial suspicions.

The relationship between the suspect and the deceased is yet to be established. On Sunday morning, a room attendant discovered Nduwayesu's body. It was found facing upward with her head shoved under the toilet seat, and a yellow piece of cloth, apparently used to strangle her, was tightly tied around her neck.

The cleaner informed the guest house proprietor, Lameka Kigozi, who then notified the Luwero Central Police Station (CPS). The police swiftly responded to the information and registered a murder case. CCTV footage was recovered to aid ongoing investigations. Several suspects have been apprehended, though their identities are yet to be revealed.

"The duo stayed in the room for about 3 hours and then the suspect moved out alone. When the guest house owner informed the police, the scene of crime was visited and the case of murder registered. We have some suspects in custody to help with investigations as we continue to hunt for the main suspect,” Mr Twineamazima said.

The deceased's body was taken to the Luwero Hospital morgue for an autopsy.