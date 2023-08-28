Police investigate murder, robbery in Kassanda

Police in Kassanda District are investigating the murder of a security guard and robbery at the Pepsi Depot in Kassanda Town Council that occurred over the weekend.

The deceased has been identified as Ali Buni Simon, a security guard at the Pepsi Depot.

Wamala Regional Police Spokesperson, SP Racheal Kawala, said they have started investigating a case involving murder and aggravated robbery.

“Police received information about the dead body. When Police rushed at the scene a security guard was found in a pool of blood, alongside his colleague, suspected to have been killed by unknown assailants. The two security guards from the Pepsi Depot and one was found dead, and another was in a coma,”Ms Kawala said.

Police identified the victim as Innocent Alumayi. He was rushed to Kassanda Health Centre IV for medical attention.

Investigations have revealed that both the deceased and the victim were security guards individually assigned to the Pepsi Depot, armed with arrows.

A homicide team led by the Officer In-Charge Criminal Investigation Directorate and scene of crime officers (SOCOs) visited the crime scene to start investigations.

According to Police thorough examination and documentation were carried out at the scene.

Monitor has learnt that several exhibits, including suspected bloodstains, a shirt, a hoe, a spade, a blue head sock (all containing suspected bloodstains), and other material evidence, have been collected pending submission to forensics for analysis.

She said the suspects stole a motorcycle (registration number UFU 867J Bajaj Boxer) that had been parked for safekeeping.

Police said the search for the suspects is ongoing.