Police investigate mysterious death of senior colleague

A police inquest is underway into the mysterious death of the Busoga North Regional Logistical Officer, Superintendent of Police (SP) Robinus Nuwagaba, 35, which occurred at around 4am on Friday.

The incident occurred at Industrial Area Village, Mandwa Ward, Kamuli Municipality, where the deceased has been residing.

The Busoga North Police Spokesperson, ASP Michael Kasadha, said a Death Enquiry File (DEF 006/2023) has been opened at Kamuli Central Police Station, while the scene has been visited by detectives who recovered "exhibits of evidential value".

"The body has been conveyed to Mulago National Referrals Hospital mortuary for an autopsy pending further investigations," Mr Kasadha said, calling for calm and avoidance of speculation.

Preliminary investigations, however, suggest that on Tuesday, the deceased had a fall in the bathroom and sustained an injury on the head.

He allegedly started complaining of headaches on Thursday evening and was accompanied to a health facility by a colleague identified as SP Francis Kintu, and a friend whose details are yet to be established.

It is alleged that this anonymous friend rang SP Kintu on Thursday, informing him that SP Nuwagaba was shivering and that his condition had worsened.