Police investigate suspicious phone device connected to switch in pupil’s bag

The anti-terrorism unit and Kampala metropolitan police are investigating a suspicious explosive phone battery which was connected to a switch that was found in a pupil’s school bag at Murchison Bay Primary School in Luzira, Kampala.

According to Police, the incident happened last week on Tuesday after concerned pupils saw smoke coming out of the school bag and alerted the teachers.

“The teachers, who upon checking the bag, found a phone battery that was connected to a switch and immediately alerted the police,” Police Spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga said while addressing the journalist on Monday.

Mr Enanga added; “Our bomb specialist managed to recover the device which had no specific safety risk to the school but efforts are now in place to trace for the source of the device.”

According to police, the pupil said that it was one of the neighbors in Kitintale who inserted that device in the bag.

Following the incident, the police have cautioned all the school administrators to be vigilant.

“We call them to conduct thorough searches on students, pupils and also to report suspicious devices. These days it is very easy for anybody out there to access formulas for making local bombs,” Mr Enanga said.

In a related development, the territorial commanders have been tasked to work closely with all proprietors and managers of social entertainment places like bars, restaurants, hotels, gardens, and night clubs to enhance measures that are designed to keep revellers safe, and also to raise awareness of the existing threats of terrorism.

Core to the security guidelines is that venue owners should organise transport for football supporters to their respective homes if there are late night matches to watch.

Mr Enanga also appealed to the supporters to be vigilant during the new English football season that starts at the weekend.

“There are no specific threats identified. It’s important that entertainment premises consider the risk from those intent on causing wide scale harm and panic among the fans and well-wishers,” Mr Enanga said.

Some of the guidelines include;

· At least have a security manager and adequate staff

· Report any breach of peace to the police

· Prohibit excessive consumption of alcohol.

· Avoid the sale of alcohol to fans who are under 18.

· Avoid overcrowding, with a restricted number of entrances.

· Put in place fire exits that are unobstructed.

· Use of plastic glasses and bottles.

· Illegal drugs are prohibited.

· The use of CCTV cameras for those who can afford.

· Put in place controlled smoking areas.

· Noise levels must be regulated, with regards to local residents.