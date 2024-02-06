Police investigate theft of Shs68m government drugs in Budaka health centre

Police in Budaka District are currently investigating an incident involving health workers from Lyama Health Centre III who are suspected of stealing government drugs from the facility.

Mr Joseph Masolo, a senior clinical officer in charge of the facility, reported the case of store breaking and theft of government drugs to the authorities.

According to SP Samuel Semewo, the Bukedi North regional police spokesperson, the suspects allegedly stole a significant quantity of drugs, including 3,757 doses of Artosonate, 298 boxes of MRDT, 126 boxes of D-ARTEPP, and 7,450 test kits of RDT, all supplied by the National Medical Stores and valued at Shs68,590,033 million.

The investigation reveals that the theft occurred shortly after the drugs were received by the facility in early December 2023.

A security guard employed at the same facility, has been arrested to assist the police in their investigation. It's noted that he had been involved in some petty thefts within the facility previously, although these had been managed by administrators.

All the stolen drugs were kept in the facility's store, with the keys held by the in-charge and a duplicate set given to the security guard. The theft was discovered on January 30, 2024, when Mr Masolo found empty boxes in the store, despite the padlocks appearing intact. It's suspected that the thief used a duplicate key to gain access to the store.

The police have registered the case and recovered some empty boxes from the store to aid in their investigation. Efforts are underway to apprehend any other suspects involved in the theft.