Police investigate tragic death of 1-year-old found in pit latrine

Police in Pallisa District are investigating the tragic circumstances under which the body of a 1-year and 4-month-old child was found in a pit latrine in Otuti Village.

North Bukedi Regional Police Spokesperson, SP Samuel Semewo, confirmed the discovery, describing it as a deeply unfortunate and distressing incident. "The body of a 1-year and 4-month-old child was shockingly found in a pit latrine. We are thoroughly investigating to uncover the truth behind this devastating loss of life," SP Semewo stated.

The child’s mother, Ms Maria Asana, reported the disappearance of her son, Lawrence Okwale, who was the child of Mr Lawrence Okwale, a resident of Otuti Village, Awojabule Parish, Kaukula Sub-county in Pallisa District.

"The disappearance was reported to Apopong Police Station. We responded swiftly, and after a thorough search, the body was tragically discovered in their home’s pit latrine," SP Semewo explained.

According to police reports, the incident occurred while the mother was washing clothes and dishes at home with her two children. She had asked her 3-year-old son to fetch plates from her sister-in-law's house, located just 30 meters away. The two children reportedly went together, but only the older child returned. When the mother inquired about the younger child, her son said his sibling was following behind.

When the child did not return, the mother grew concerned and asked her sister-in-law about the child’s whereabouts, but she was unaware. A search was immediately launched, and the matter was reported to the police, but the child remained missing.

Early the next morning, a family member went to use the pit latrine and, upon flashing a torch inside, noticed what appeared to be a human figure. Upon closer inspection, the body of young Lawrence Okwale was found submerged in the latrine, leaving the community in shock and disbelief.

"This is a tragedy no family should ever have to endure," SP Semewo said. "We are working diligently to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident and bring closure to the grieving family."

The police promptly retrieved the body, which was already in a decomposing state, and transported it to Pallisa General Hospital for a postmortem examination. Investigations are ongoing, with police gathering evidence and taking witness statements.