Police investigate Wakiso man for killing wife, two children

Police are investigating the circumstances under which a man killed his wife and 2 children and buried them near his house in Wakiso District. Police identified the suspect as Faisal Muwanguzi, a resident of Buloba-Bwotansimbi village. He is currently on remand for child torture.

The Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson, ASP Luke Oweisigire, said that police detectives stormed Muwaguzi’s home after a tip-off by his children who complained against their father. Without divulging details into the matter, Mr Oweyesigire said police exhumed three bodies near the suspect's home and took them to Mulago National Referral Hospital for postmortem amid ongoing investigations.

According to local leaders, the matter came to the fore when the suspect's children were placed under child care after his arrest and subsequent remand to prison.

Ms Joanita Mukalazi, the Child and Family Welfare Officer in Wakiso District, said that while interviewing the children, one of them revealed how their father had killed their mother and two siblings and buried their bodies siblings near their house.

She explained that the teenagers led security personnel and local council leaders to the spot where the three bodies were exhumed.

“The children have been living under constant threats from their father to the extent that they couldn't reveal the whereabouts of their mother. We rescued three children from the home and handed them to a children's home where they are undergoing counseling and rehabilitation,” Ms Mukalazi.

Police detectives, who declined to be named, said that they first exhumed the body of an adult and 2 bodies of children who were allegedly killed about five months ago. Residents say that Muwnguzi has been a harsh man who did not respect nor talk to anyone in the area. Dan Kiwanuka, the chairperson of Buloba-Bwotansimbi village, says that Muwanguzi often tortured his children, which prompted them to seek refuge from the police.