Police issue guidelines for Jinja NUP youth convention

Police have cleared the National Unity Platform (NUP) to hold its National Youth League Convention on October 25 at the Jinja Showground in Jinja City and not Kakindu Stadium as earlier planned.

In a letter dated October 18, 2024, to Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament and NUP National Youth Leader, Mr Francis Zaake, police also issued guidelines “to ensure that law and order prevail.”

"The National Youth League Convention of the NUP was cleared by the Minister of Internal Affairs in a letter to you dated October 1, 2024, with four conditions (copy attached). Please take specific note of conditions Number Two and Three,” the letter signed by Mr Simon Peter Okashi for the Inspector General of Police (IGP) reads in part.

According to the letter, conditions number Two and Three are that “there should be no other public manifestations during the event”, and “the police should allow the event only after assessing the security climate” respectively.

Police have also asked the NUP hierarchy to secure necessary clearances from the management of the respective venues for their meetings as well as from the requisite local authorities in advance and show proof to the Kiira Regional Police Commander.

The NUP leadership is also expected to liaise with the District Security Committee (DSC) of Jinja City and harmonise security arrangements for the Convention to ensure that all the aspects of public order, place and tranquility are observed.

NUP has been warned against procession, demonstration or incitement to violence before, during and after the convention; and also ensure that strict measures are put in place for public safety, health and security.

Party President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu (Bobi Wine) is expected to be the chief guest at the event and he has since taken social media to rally his supporters to attend. “The NUP Youth Convention is on tomorrow at Jinja Showground; see you there,” he posted on his official Facebook page on October 24.

Mr Zaake later said they only received a response from the IGP on Wednesday, almost a month after writing to the Police leadership, and described the development as a “disappointment” and “disorganisation”.