Police issue safety guidelines as floods, lightning wreak havoc

With the increase in rain across the country, police have urged Ugandans to exercise caution to reduce road crashes and also be safe from lightning.

The call comes after 14 people were killed by lightning on Sunday in Lamwo District during a prayer service in a church. The incident left 34 others injured.

Addressing journalists in Kampala on Monday, the police spokesperson Mr Kituuma Rusoke said since the rain season is taking a firm grip, incidents of lightning are more likely to occur.

"The first piece of advice is on seeking shelter immediately and we say that at the first sign of thunder or lightning, one should seek shelter in a fully closed building," Mr Rusoke said.

He warned members of the public against taking shelter in structures that are not fully enclosed; such as pavilions or tents, since they do not provide adequate protection.

"Sometimes you find incidents where it's a football match and people run under a pavilion thinking that they have run away from the threats that come with the heavy rains. We always advise that people go into enclosed structures," Mr Rusoke said.

Mr Rusoke also advised the public to always stay indoors and cautioned against collecting rainwater when it is raining and that one is to collect rainwater as a result of rainfall, prepare your containers early because these threats are there.

"Sometimes you find animals are out and now somebody has to go to bring them into a shelter. All of these are risks. We are saying staying indoors is safe," Mr Rusoke said.

He also advised people travelling on the water to avoid doing it while it's raining as a measure to safeguard oneself from being struck by lightning.

"Of course, there are unavoidable circumstances where you find people have already drifted deep into the middle or far distance into the water body. That's a different case altogether. But where travelers can access the shelter of the water body, it is usually advisable to stop because water is a high conductor of electric current. And we fear that we can register such accidents. So we have to advise people appropriately," Mr Rusoke said.

"Then there is also advice which is technical of course. Staying away from metal objects. Our brothers who are in the welding environment, you find somebody holding onto metal equipment. These ones also increase the risk of being struck by lightning because metals conduct currents with ease," Mr Rusoke said.

The Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety spokesperson Mr Michael Kananura at the same event revealed that driving becomes hazardous when it rains since roads become flooded in addition to reduced visibility which poses significant risks to motorists and other road users.

"Avoid overtaking when it is raining, ensure that your wipers and headlights are functional during this rainy season to control road accidents. You’re advised to park aside and wait for it to stop raining or to reduce then you can resume your journey," Mr Kananura said.

To ensure safety on the road, police advises that it is important to take extra precautions such as maintaining your vehicle in good condition, checking the tyres, the brakes and the lights of the vehicle.