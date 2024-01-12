Police issue traffic flow plan ahead of NAM

Police in Uganda have issued a traffic flow plan for the Non-Aligned Movement and G77 plus China Summits scheduled to take place from January 15-23.

Authorities say the main routes for the summit will be Kampala-Entebbe Expressway to Speke Resort Munyonyo.

But the routes will stretch from Kampala-Entebbe Expressway through Northern Bypass, Binaisa Road, Mulago Roundabout, Yusuf Lule Road to Nile Avenue.

“It should be noted that Kampala-Entebbe Expressway covers a stretch from Entebbe Airport via Kajjansi interchange. The corridor is expected to be tightly regulate, and with the diversions and holding of traffic and other road users,” Police Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety Michael Kananura explained.

He added: “However, the regulation of traffic flow will take into consideration of local and international flights to access Kampala or the airport.”

Expected diversions

At Mpala, traffic will be diverted to Entebbe Highway.

At Kisubi, traffic will be diverted to Nakawuka.

At Kajjansi flyover, traffic will be diverted to use Kajjansi flyover to Lubowa then to Zana.

Kananura told journalists that there will be diversions at Serena Kigo traffic lights, Mutungo, Kitiko traffic lights and Busabala traffic lights for any vehicle sighted along the Munyonyo Spur.

“There will be a security checkpoint to screen all vehicles and diversion of motorists at Munyonyo Roundabout to face Salaama Road and Buziga. Any motorist approaching Munyonyo and Gaba Road will be diverted to UCB Road to access Buziga-Lukuli,” he remarked on Friday.

At Northern Bypass, there will be a diversion at Busega Flyover and at Slip Road to restrict vehicles from accessing the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway.

There will be another diversion along the Northern Bypass at Sentemma, Nansana, Bwaise, Kalerwe, Kyebando and Kisaasi interchange, flyover and Slip roads.

At Bwaise Flyover, traffic will be diverted to Sir Apollo Kaggwa Road for one to access the city centre.

According to Kananura, no motorcycles will be allowed to access the summit routes- and traffic police will hold traffic flow at other road junctions, access roads and regulate movement according to the movement of the delegates.

“Some boda boda stages along the summit routes and hotels where the visiting heads of state will be residing will be relocated and absorbed into other stages during the summit period,” he emphasized.