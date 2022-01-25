Police issue traffic guidelines ahead of liberation day celebrations

KAMPALA. Traffic police in Kampala has released traffic guidelines to be followed by people who will attend the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Liberation Day ceremony at Kololo ceremonial grounds tomorrow.

According Mr Rodger Nsereko, the Kampala Metropolitan traffic police commander, there will be normal traffic flow along Kampala – Jinja highway but some roads will have restricted access because there are many dignitaries invited to the function.

He said that Kololo would have restricted access, as most of the roads heading to ceremonial grounds will be out of bounds for motorists without authorised stickers, only invited guests will have access to their designated parking areas.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will be the Chief Guest as NRM celebrates 36 years.

The Vice President, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Parliament, ambassadors, ministers, religious leaders, cultural leaders, presidential advisors, the judiciary, NRM secretariat, historicals, among others, are some of the people expected to attend the Wednesday function.

Affected roads

John Babiha Road (Acacia Avenue) will be closed off at Golf Course Traffic Lights and Acacia Kayunga Junction (City Oil Kamokya).

Kololo Ceremonial grounds will have restricted access; only invited guests with stickers will have access to their designated parking areas.

Guests with yellow stickers will use John Babiha (Acacia Avenue) to access the venue via Elgon Terrace, and will be dropped off at the Western Gate and vehicles will park at Heroes Corner Parking.

Members of Parliament will access the venue through Wampewo Avenue and be dropped off at Lower Kololo Wampewo Avenue; vehicles will proceed to the parking at Hotel Africana.

Invited guests with Blue stickers will access the venue through Lugogo bypass or Archer Road. Vehicles will proceed to City High School for parking.

Vehicles belonging to service providers, and those with white stickers will access the venue through Wampewo Avenue and park at the Eastern Corner of the Grounds.

Vehicles from Kololo residences unrelated to the function will be diverted at Upper Kololo -York Terrace and join Archer Road Jinja Road to access the City.

Vehicles will not be allowed to off-load along Lower Kololo Terrace.

Banned

Heavy trucks and boda bodas will not be allowed along the principal routes.

Parking along the road or in any undesignated parking area in Kololo ceremonial grounds is prohibited.

Motor vehicles abandoned parked or by the roadside will be towed away to Jinja Road Police Station at the owner's cost and inconvenience.

Nsereko says the enforcement of these traffic guidelines will be in accordance with the Traffic and Road Safety Act 1998.



