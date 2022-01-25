Police issue traffic guidelines ahead of liberation day celebrations

President Museveni at Kololo Independence grounds during his swearing in ceremony on May 12, 2021. PHOTO | HERBERT ZZIWA

By  Benson Tumusiime

What you need to know:

  • Kololo Ceremonial grounds will have restricted access; only invited guests with stickers will have access to their designated parking areas.

KAMPALA. Traffic police in Kampala has released traffic guidelines to be followed by people who will attend the  National Resistance Movement (NRM) Liberation Day ceremony at Kololo ceremonial grounds tomorrow.

