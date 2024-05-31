Police issue traffic guidelines for Martyrs’ Day celebration

The Kampala Metropolitan Area traffic commander, Mr Godwin Arinaitwe, has issued traffic guidelines for the Martyrs’ Day celebrations slated for June 3 in Namugongo, Wakiso District.

Mr Arinaitwe said the guidelines will be used from June 2 to June 3.

He said the Kampala-Jinja Highway will have normal traffic flow on Martyrs’ Day.

The road from Kireka to Kyaliwajjala will be used by Very Important People (VIPs) and VVIPs bearing red stickers for the case of pilgrims who are heading to the Catholic Matyrs Shrine.

VIPs coming from the City Centre will use Kireka-Kyaliwajjala via Semambo Road and park at Namugongo Boarding Primary School.

VVIPs from the City Centre will use Kireka-Kyaliwajjala and enter the main gate of the Catholic Shrine on the left side.

“The stretch between Kyaliwajjala up to the Anglican Shrine will be for the pedestrians. We shall not entertain any motorcycle or motorists along this stretch,” Mr Arinaitwe said

He added: “For VIPs and VVIPs coming from the city centre from the stretch of Jinja side, they will use Bweyogerere- Buto-Kyobe Road and get their parking at church firm for the sake of Anglicans.”

Other people heading to the Catholic Matyrs Shrine will use purple stickers.

“These will work from today, up to 6pm on June 2 for the service providers and after that, we shall not have any service providers accessing this road,” Mr Arinaitwe said.

Green stickers are for ambulances only.

“We shall have 20 ambulances. Any ambulances without stickers will not he entertained for security reasons,” he said.

Foreign pilgrims with blue stickers will use Kireka-Namugongo-Kyaliwajjala road and park at Vienna College.

All people coming from the eastern side and heading to the Anglican site will use the route through Seeta up to the Anglican Site.

People coming from the city centre heading to the Catholic Shrine from Ntinda, Kiwatule, Najjera will park at Namugongo playground.

The other parking for ordinary people is at the Mayor’s garden in Kira Municipality. Those using the Northern Bypass will park at Hillside Boarding and Primary School.