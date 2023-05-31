Police issue traffic guidelines for Martyrs’ Day celebrations

Police has issued traffic guidelines for motorists who will be attending the Martyrs’ Day celebrations at both the Catholic and Anglican shrines in Namugongo, Wakiso District.

Addressing journalists at the police headquarters in Kampala on Monday, the Kampala Metropolitan Area Traffic Commander, Mr Rogers Kauma Nsereko, said the Traffic Management Plan will take effect from 3am on June 3 and end at 4pm of the same day.

The plan affects both motorists and pedestrians.

Mr Nsereko said the Jinja-Kampala Highway will have normal traffic flow but Kireka-Kyaliwajjala Road will operate as a one way for motorists heading to Namugongo and Kyaliwajjala-Naalya Interchange will be also operate as one way for vehicles leaving the venue.

“Kyaliwajjala Trading Centre to the Basilica, the Catholic Church, will be the pedestrian walkway. Pedestrians will keep right, the left will be reserved for VVIPs (very, very important persons) and emergency vehicles,” he said.

He added that VIPs with vehicles bearing appropriate stickers will be allowed to access parking space at the Basilica and Anglican Church.

According to the traffic plan, VIPs to the Basilica with red stickers will access Namugongo through Kyaliwajjala via Ssemambo road and park at Namugongo Boarding Primary School as will be guided by traffic police.

“Unless expressly specified by the organisers, VVIPs and VIPs with vehicles to the Protestant Church will access the venue through Bweyogerere, Buto, Kyobe road and park at the Protestant Church farm,” Mr Nsereko said.

He said foreign pilgrims to the Basilica with vehicles bearing blue stickers will be dropped off at Kyaliwajjala Trading Centre and vehicles will park at Vienna College School.

According to the traffic plan, medical service vehicles will bear green stickers and these should be clearly displayed for easy identification.

“Service providers for the Basilica bearing the purple sticker will access the venue through St Kizito Lwanga road at Namugongo Police Station entrance. These are advised to be at the venue in good time because starting at midnight of June 3, no more service vehicles will be allowed to access the venue,” he said.

Pilgrims to Mamre International Prayer Centre will access the venue through Bweyogerere, Buto-Kyobe road and park as directed by traffic police.

“If you are going to the Protestant Church or Mamre International Prayer Centre, you are advised to use Seeta or Kyobe Road because you will not be allowed to come from Kyaliwajjala to access the Protestant side if you are heading there,” he said.

He said appropriate stickers should be clearly displayed on the windscreen to avoid unnecessary delays and pilgrims from Northern Bypass will park at Hillside Nursery and Primary School, which will work as the general parking for people without stickers.

Pilgrims coming from the Ntinda, Kiwatule, Najjera and Kasangati are advised to park at Kira Town Council playground and Kira Municipal Mayor’s garden.

Pilgrims from the eastern route to the Protestant Church will access their venue through Seeta, Sonde, or Bweyogerere, Buto-Kyobe road and park at the Protestant Church farm.

Mr Nsereko said there will be regulated access in the following areas, Naalya roundabout, Kireka Trading Centre, Bweyogerere Trading Centre, Seeta trading centre, Agenda 2000, Namugongo-Buto-Kyobe road, Namugongo Ssemambo road, and Kyaliwajjala Trading Centre.

Vehicles without appropriate stickers will not be allowed beyond the cut-off points and there will be no parking for the general public both at the Basilica and at the Protestant shrines.

“Taxi stages at Kyaliwajjala Trading Centre, Sonde Road, Namugongo Road, Naalya will be prohibited for the period this traffic management plan takes effect. Any taxi found at the stage will be impounded and the driver penalised,” Mr Nsereko said.

He warned that vehicles abandoned on the designated routes will be towed at the owner’s cost and will attract a penalty.

“The cream and brown sticker is specifically for priests and religious leaders from Jinja Diocese, they are going to park at Uganda Martyrs Senior Secondary School Namugongo volleyball pitch,” he said.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga warned the pilgrims to be cautious of the food they eat, saying if not well prepared, it could lead to food poisoning.

“Food poisoning results from eating under cooked food or food that is kept outside for hours in unsafe conditions. We want to encourage pilgrims to eat from designated and safe points or even carry food that is less risky and packaged so that you can avoid food poisoning,” Mr Enanga said.

Prohibited items

Mr Enanga cautioned the public against bringing the following items to Namugongo;

• Animals

• Ammunitions

• Balloons

• Bicycles

• Drones

• Glass

• Pepper spray

• Metallic containers

• Any other items that may be a potential hazard to the public.