Police, leaders clash over rising curfew casualties

Leaders in Luweero District have accused the police of using excessive force while enforcing the Covid-19-induced curfew.

This follows a crackdown by police in Wobulenzi Town Council last week, which left two people nursing bullet wounds. One of the victims succumbed to his injuries yesterday.

Mr Erasto Kibirango, the Luweero District chairperson, said between July and October, the district registered more than two deaths and about 30 residents have sustained injuries as police enforce curfew guidelines.

“The police’s actions are brutal, costing dear lives while many innocent residents are left maimed. It is very irresponsible for the police to use live ammunition on unarmed civilians,” Mr Kibirango said during an interview on Monday.

He added: “While the police claims that the officers involved in the murder of the two people were apprehended, the continued application of brutality in enforcing curfew guidelines cannot be entertained.”

Luweero District Woman MP Brenda Nabukenya and Katikamu South MP Hassan Kirumira said while the police have the mandate to enforce the curfew, the number of causalities caused by the enforcement is worrying.

“We have lost lives and many get serious injuries each time the police try to enforce the curfew guidelines. The two deaths that we registered in Zirobwe Sub-county should be the last,” Ms Nabukenya said.

She added: “The victims were killed by trigger happy police officers. We have petitioned the police authorities to rein in their reckless officers, but we are yet to register success.”

Mr Kirumira said the injured vendors were going home when police recklessly used live bullets in enforcing the curfew.

“We shall not rest until the police stop the brutal acts against the residents,” he said.

However, the Savannah Regional Police spokesperson, Mr Isah Semwogerere, said: “The police have always addressed all incidents that the leaders are talking about professionally including arresting our officers implicated in particular incidents. For the case where a civilian died when a police officer used a sharp object, the officer was arraigned before Court.”

He said preliminary investigations have revealed that it was the political leaders including the Wobulenzi Town Council chairperson, Mr Moses Ssebalamu, who incited the vendors to defy the curfew guidelines and engage the police in a running battle.