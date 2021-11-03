Police, leaders clash over rising curfew casualties

Katikamu North MP Hassan Kirumira (left) and a section of residents inspect the scene where a trader was shot by police while enforcing curfew in Wobulenzi Town Council on October 30. PHOTO/DAN WANDEERA 

By  Dan Wandera

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The law enforcement body has been accused of using excessive force while enforcing the Covid-19 preventive guidelines.
  • The police’s actions are brutal, costing dear lives while many innocent residents are left maimed.

Leaders in Luweero District have accused the police of using excessive force while enforcing the Covid-19-induced curfew.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.