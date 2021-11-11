Police, locals trade blame over Mbale-Tororo road accidents

While police in Mbale District have attributed accidents that have occurred on the Mbale-Tororo road on drunk-driving and poor usage of the road, residents claim the road was poorly designed and is in a poor state.

The counter-accusations come after at least 43 people lost their lives in accidents on the Mbale-Tororo road, in the past 10 months.

Although most accidents occurred at Milo Six, where more than 15 people died, other black spots include Nauyo-Bugema, Majanga and Namagumba.

The Elgon Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, said their preliminary investigations indicate that many motorists don’t know how to drive on the highway while others drive while drunk.

“Most of the accidents are caused by human error like bad driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while talking on phone and failure to respect road signs and zebra crossings,” he said.

But locals allege that the road is in poor state, saying it has been eaten up by potholes and lacks humps that can help regulate the driving speed.

“We request Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) to reconstruct the road and ensure it is expanded and in good condition. This way, accidents will reduce,” Ms Judith Nagundi, a businesswoman in Mbale City, said.

Ms Nagundi also accused UNRA of failing to erect road signs to guide motorists, especially on sharp corners.

Rehabilitation of Tororo-Mbale-Soroti highway started in 2010 but the works were completed in May 2015.

A traffic officer at Mbale Central Police Station, who preferred anonymity, said lack of knowledge on how to use the road is a challenge to many drivers.

“For instance, most drivers don’t respect road signs and zebra crossings. We also have another problem of poor law enforcement,” he said.

Mr Archippus Wanamama, the parish internal security officer in Bumbobi Sub-county, said there is urgent need to erect humps on the road to limit speeding.

“If they can put humps and check points along this road, I believe we can reduce the rampant cases of accidents,” he said.

Mr Moses Okecho, a taxi driver, said: “There is a need to reconstruct the road to eliminate sharp corners and also establish climbing lanes in black spots to reduce chances of accidents.”

Mr Taitika revealed that the police will intensify enforcement in specific areas, which are prone to accidents.

“We appeal to UNRA to work on zebra crossings because they are faded,” he said.

But Mr James Aggrey Chelengant, the UNRA enforcement officer in Mbale, blamed the accidents on private developers who have encroached on the road reserves.

“Unplanned markets have taken up most road reserves. Some people have established petrol stations and washing bays while others cultivate crops on the road reserve,” Mr Chelengant said.

He said most accidents that occur affect the people who have either settled in road reserves or those operating businesses in the reserves.

“People are acting with impunity by constructing on the reserve. We have tried to demolish the structures constructed in the reserves but people don’t learn,” he said.

He added that those found guilty of encroaching on road reserves will be fined Shs4m or be imprisoned for two years. “We are also going to set up speed calming measures such as humps and proper signage on all roads,” he said.

The Mbale Resident City Commissioner, Mr Ahamada Washaki, said: “People should use the road responsibly and ensure that traffic flows without interruption. This habit of constructing on reserves should stop with immediate effect,” Mr Washaki said.

Bugwere and Kikindu are among some of the markets established in road reserves.