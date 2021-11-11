Police, locals trade blame over Mbale-Tororo road accidents

A bridge on the Mbale-Tororo road during reconstruction in 2016. Residents say  the Mbale -Tororo road is in poor state.  PHOTO / UNRA

Yahu

By  Yahudu Kitunzi

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The counter accusations come after at least 43 people  lost their lives in accidents on the  Mbale-Tororo road, in the past 10 months.

While police in Mbale  District have attributed accidents that have occurred on the Mbale-Tororo road on drunk-driving and poor usage of the road, residents claim the road was poorly designed and is in a poor state. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.