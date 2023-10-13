Police misusing fire hydrants, says NWSC

The managing director of National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC), Mr Silver Mugisha, has said police are misusing fire hydrants, which has left the corporation in losses.

He said the fire hydrants are constantly running even when there is no fire to fight.

As required by law, NWSC provides water hydrants to fight fires free of charge. Records of water used to fight fire must be taken in order to know how much water was used for emergency firefighting. Currently, there are 897 fire hydrants in Kampala Metropolitan area.

Mr Mugisha said NWSC losses 40 percent of the water in Kampala and less than 20 percent in other areas to theft, which has crippled their services.

“You have always heard that there is pressure for us to have fire hydrants but our fire hydrants are in constant use even when there is no fire to fight,” Mr Mugisha said while addressing journalists at their head offices in Kampala on Wednesday.

However, he noted that having raised the concern with the police management, it was revealed that that misuse is not by police as an institution but rather individuals.

“Today (on Wednesday), we were having a meeting with the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the police management was there. We raised the issue of police vehicles misusing fire hydrants and the response was that it is not police as an institution but individuals,” Mr Mugisha said.

The director of Fire and Rescue Services in police, Mr Joseph Mukisa, said the issue was raised by NWSC some time back, handled and the habit was stopped.

“I am sure such incidents are not occurring in Kampala Metropolitan area. The complaint was raised some time back and it was addressed,” he said.

He added that if there are still some errant officers engaged in the habit will be dealt with as the act is unacceptable.

On the other hand, Mr Mugisha also decried loss of water through illegal connections, which he said is the biggest challenge in Kampala.

Mr Mugisha revealed that NWSC has embarked on installing smart metres that can easily be monitored.

“As a way of curbing water theft, the management has introduced the Non-Revenue Water 10 programme to deal with 10 percent of the customers who are on illegal water supply countrywide,” he said.

Mr Mugisha explained that they are giving their customers on illegal water supply one month to report themselves to NWSC so that they can have their connections regularised.