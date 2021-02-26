Police most corrupt says IGG, UBOS report 

By Nobert Atukunda More by this Author



Police have been named the most corrupt government institution in a separate joint survey by the Inspectorate of Government and Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos).

While presenting the findings of the Fourth National Integrity Survey report 2019/2020 in Kampala yesterday, Mr Vincent Fred Ssennono, the Ubos principal statistician, said 70 per cent of respondents in 128 functional districts at the time of the survey, named the regular police as the most corrupt.

Within the Force, the traffic police was named most corrupt by 67 per cent of the respondents followed by CID (57 per cent).



The report names the courts and land tribunals as the second most corrupt based on testimonies of 53 per cent of respondents while land offices were also named corrupt by 53 per cent of respondents.

Public health facilities (hospitals) were named corrupt by 47 per cent of respondents, district service commissions (45 per cent) and agriculture extension services (43 per cent).

One of the respondents said: “One who is responding to an employment opportunity at the district level is asked to place a stone [bribe] on his or her application documents so that his or her papers are not blown away by the wind. The heavier the stone, the faster the process and more likely for the person to succeed.”

This report comes a day after the Inspectorate of Government released a similar report to Parliament ranking corrupt districts and government agencies where police were ranked the fourth corrupt institution and Kampala the most corrupt district in the country.

Advertisement

According to the Fourth National Integrity Survey report 2019/2020, a big part of the public does not trust the police and are not satisfied with outcomes of the complaints they report to the Force. Most respondents said they report their complaints to the police.

One of the respondents, however, said the public are the ones who initiate corruption acts by offering bribes to police.

“Corruption in police, particularly traffic, favours us. In most cases, we are the ones who bribe the traffic officer before they even ask for money. When we are in a hurry, we initiate the bribe so that the traffic officer doesn’t waste our time by asking many questions, of which some will get you a traffic ticket,” a respondent said.

The integrity survey indicates that there is need to strengthen enforcement of laws on corruption.

At the launch of the report, Mr Charles Elem Ogwal, the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions urged the public to “sue” buildings which they suspect the owners built using stolen money.

“Once you see those skyscrapers standing in the middle of Kampala, instead of investigating, sue the building. Say, you building you are standing here, you are the proceeds of corruption. Let someone who thinks otherwise come to prove us wrong,” Mr Ogwal said.

Most corrupt institutions

Police 70%

Courts 53%

Land tribunals 53%

Public hospitals 47%

District Service Comns 45%

Agrc Extn services 43%



natukunda@ug.nationmedia.com



