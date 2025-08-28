Police must respect, protect all during elections - AIGP Bamunoba

The Director of the Chief Political Commissariat, AIGP Ubaldo Bamunoba, has emphasized the importance of police respect and security for all individuals in the forthcoming general election.

Speaking to the press after addressing district police commanders and other police heads of department in Kigezi region, Mr Bamunoba stressed that the police must ensure everybody is respected, and candidates, voters, and the general public are given their right to exercise their constitutional right.

"It's the duty of the police officers to deliver a successful and peaceful electoral process that is free from any form of encumbrance," Mr Bamunoba said.

He also appealed to the public, especially the contestants, to follow the law as stipulated by the electoral commission, warning that whoever fails to adhere to the election guidelines shall be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Mr Bamunoba also called for police visibility in communities through foot and motorized patrols to bring down the criminality levels in the region. He directed the police administration in the area to address any forms of post-election violence, as reported in Rubanda district and other areas.

While appreciating the work done by the police in Kigezi region for enforcing law and order during the NRM party primary elections, Mr Bamunoba noted that high cases of murder perpetuated by domestic violence remained a challenge.

"The police officers in this region must bring down these cases through community policing and sensitisation meetings," he said.

According to Kigezi region police records, 74 murder cases were committed in the region over a four-month period, with 19 cases reported in July alone.

Mr Bamunoba's concerns come after the Kigezi deputy regional police commander, Mr James Kawalya, reported 20 cases of political violence in the region following the commencement of the NRM party campaigns.

Mr Bamunoba's directive highlights the need for the police to take proactive measures to ensure a peaceful and successful general election.



