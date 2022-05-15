Police name Bukomansimbi weekend accident victims

Police in Masaka Sub-region at the weekend released the names of the people who died in an accident at Kawoko–Kigaba Village, Bukomansimbi District, on the Masaka-Villa Maria–Sembabule Road on Saturday afternoon.

Eleven people perished in the accident while 34 others were injured.

The deceased include Saudah Nantongo, alias Mama Benjamin, Ismail Sserunjogi, Abdul Mugerwa, Paul Mulindwa, Hussein Matovu, Margret Namagembe Nalongo, Paul Ndugwa, Benjamin Mukwaya, Allan Jjuko, Sharifah Ngombya Nalongo, and J Katumba.

The Southern Region Police spokesperson, Mr Muhammad Nsubuga, said the cause of the accident is yet to be established.

“Our team visited the scene and they are yet to tell us the actual cause of the crash,” he said in a telephone interview yesterday.

However, witnesses said the driver of the truck in which the victims, who are mainly traders, were traveling was speeding and lost control of the vehicle.

“The driver was speeding and the truck developed a mechanical problem. He tried to control the truck but failed and it hit a guardrail and over turned,” Mr John Kakembo, a witness, said.

The director of Masaka Regional Referral Hospital, Dr Nathan Onyachi, said they received 23 victims, two of whom were in critical condition.

He said 17 others were receiving treatment from Villa Maria Hospital.

The Bukomansimbi accident happened just hours after another truck transporting about 70 casual workers overturned at Ikoba junction in Masindi District killing five on the spot.

Masaka-Villa Maria-Sembabule road is among the newly paved roads with less traffic and motorists take advantage of speeding.

Issue ... Road accidents

Uganda has recorded numerous fatal accidents since April with more than 120 people perishing in separate motor accidents between April 24 and May 14.