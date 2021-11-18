Police name Ugandans killed in Kampala twin blasts

By  MONITOR REPORTER

What you need to know:

  • Tuesday's attacks occurred within minutes of each other, with two suicide bombers on motorbikes disguised as "boda boda" motorcycle taxi drivers detonating a device near parliament, while a third attacker targeted a checkpoint near the central police station.
  • Investigations are ongoing into the blasts, with police hunting for suspects, after foiling a third bombing on Tuesday and shooting dead the attacker.

One of the people killed in Tuesday’s suicide explosions that hit Kampala is a police constable, authorities have said.
Police Spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga said Wednesday that Police Constable Amos Kungu died instantly in the explosion near Central Police Station checkpoint.
He identified the other three as Ismail Basibe, Christopher Sande and George Katana who succumbed to injuries he sustained in the explosion at Parliamentary Avenue.
Katana died at Mulago National Referral Hospital where he had been admitted.

