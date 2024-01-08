Police offer Shs20m bounty for pastor Bugingo attackers

Police have offered Shs20 million to any member of the public with information that could lead to the arrest suspected gunmen who allegedly attacked city pastor, Aloysius Bugingo resulting into the death of his bodyguard.

Pastor Bugingo of House of Prayer Ministries International was at around 9pm on January 2, 2024 allegedly attacked by unknown gunmen at Bawalakata Junction along National Housing Road, Rubaga Division in Kampala.

The assailants sprayed his car with bullets leaving his bodyguard, Cpl Richard Muhumuza attached to the elite forces, the Special Forces Command (SFC) dead.

Mr Bugingo survived the attack with injuries before he reportedly drove the car in which they were attacked to Mulago National Referral Hospital.

I was shot in the back – Bugingo



Addressing journalists in Kampala Monday morning, the police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga said anyone with information on the said attack can pass it over to the Special Investigations Division at Criminal Investigations Department in Kibuli, Kampala in confidence or contact the team on 0704111333.

Pastor Aloysius Bugingo

"We would mostly be interested in the killer weapon that is also linked to the murder of the late [vlogger] Isma Olaxes. There are similar patterns in the murder of Isma and Cpl Muhumuza," Mr Enanga told journalists at the weekly press conference at the police headquarters.

He added: "We have offered cash of Shs20 million to any member of the public that avails this information to us."

Police have recorded witness statements, retrieved postmortem report and CCTV footage that the investigations team will evaluate.

"CID headquarters has taken over the case of Bugingo and the team is comprised of competent people that are carrying out the investigations," Mr Enanga said.