Police offer Shs50m bounty for killer of Entebbe couple

Police on Monday offered a cash reward of Shs50 million for credible information leading to the arrest of a suspect linked to the murder of an elderly couple in Entebbe earlier this month.

David Mutaaga, 69, and his wife Florence Mutaaga, 62, were brutally killed on the evening of Sunday, July 7, after an unknown assailant broke into their gated home at Plot 17, Research Road in Lugonjo, Nakiwogo Division.

The couple, who had returned to Uganda from Europe three years ago, were reportedly assaulted and fatally stabbed in what police have described as a "premeditated and heinous attack."

The killer fled the scene without leaving obvious traces, prompting a high-profile manhunt.

To aid the investigation, police have released surveillance footage from the area showing a masked man dressed in a long-sleeved shirt and red trousers with white stripes. Although the suspect’s face is obscured, his voice is clearly captured on the video.

In the chilling audio, the man is heard speaking in English, saying:

"We suffer. Your children have studied, and me. I am studying. I am at home suffering. Now go to the hospital... Mutaaga, come and help your husband and take him to the hospital."

The @PoliceUg is offering a UGX 50 million reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect involved in the July 6, 2025, murders of Mr. Mutaaga David and Deborah Florence Mutaaga in Entebbe. #NTVNews pic.twitter.com/VR0QHJ9YUd — NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) July 21, 2025

Investigators believe the voice could be a critical clue in identifying the perpetrator.

“We have obtained a voice recording believed to be that of the suspect,” police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke told journalists in Kampala on Monday.

He added: “We are urging the public to carefully listen to the voice and report any recognition or familiarity. Your information could be vital in bringing the killer to justice.”

Consequently, the Shs50 million reward is being offered to anyone who provides actionable and verifiable information that leads to the arrest and successful prosecution of the suspect.

Residents have been urged to report any leads to the nearest police station or call the toll-free police hotline.

Police also confirmed that the surveillance footage and audio clip have been shared across its official social media platforms to widen the appeal.

The Mutaagas were known to live a quiet life in Entebbe, and news of their murder has sent shockwaves through the community.

Police say they are committed to ensuring that justice is served. The investigation remains ongoing.