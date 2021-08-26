Police officer abandons night duty to load stolen cattle in Bukedea

By George Emuron More by this Author

Police at Bukedea Central Police Station (CPS) in Bukedea District have arrested one of their own identified as Richard Oluwony over theft of cattle in Okolimeri Village in Bukedea Sub County.

On Wednesday night, Mr Oluwony allegedly abandoned his work at Bukedea CPS and went to load stolen animals in Okolimeri village.

Acting Bukedea District Police Commander (DPC), Mr Charles Denaya Bukedea confirmed the arrest.

“I was shocked to see residents of Okolimeri village following one of the officers who I deployed to work at the counter, accusing him of absconding duty to steal cattle,” he explained.

He said cases regarding cattle theft are alarming, adding that some of his officers are being accused of conniving with thieves.

“We have also learnt that the police officers have taken advantage of the curfew to steal from people. This will not be accepted,” the DPC noted.

DPC Mr Charles Denaya. PHOTO/GEORGE EMURON

Mr Oluwony’s arrest comes three days after the sub county GISO for Kanyum in Kumi District, Mr Moses Emorut was also arrested on Monday in connection with theft of three bulls.

Mr Charles Akuku the chairperson LCII of Okolimeri village said on Wednesday night about five cattle were stolen using vehicles.

Mr Akuku revealed that two armed police officers guarding the vehicles that were loading stolen cattle were intercepted. However, ‘‘residents only chased and managed to apprehended one of the errant officers.’’

“Oluwony said he was doing exercises at night with the gun but when we followed him, he ran to police and changed the statement saying that he was on patrol yet he was deployed on the counter and did not even work,” Mr Akuku said.

Angry residents Thursday morning stormed the Bukedea RDC office, some with big sticks, demanding the suspect faces the law.

The RDC, Mr Geoffrey Okiswa instructed the DPC ‘‘to take immediate action and ensure Oluwony appears in the disciplinary committee for defying his deployment at the counter and instead moved to use a government gun to steal from people.’’

