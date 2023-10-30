Police officer arrested for defiling girls aged 12 and 13

The Police in Gulu City are holding one of their own for defiling two girls aged 12 and 13.

The police spokesperson Mr Fred Enanga while addressing journalists in Kampala on Monday said that the 36-year-old suspect on October 23 lured two siblings who had gone to harvest sweet potatoes from the garden in Achora village into his house.

“As the victims were waiting for a motorcycle to transport the sweet potatoes home, the suspect called them to his house and locked them inside. He ordered the 13-year-old to climb the bed and defiled her in front of the young sibling. After that, he turned against the young sister aged 12 and ordered her to climb the bed and also defiled her,” Mr Enanga revealed.

He added: “The matter came into the attention of the police which swung in and had the suspect arrested for the double defilement of the two siblings.”

Mr Enanga condemned the manner in which their officer, who is a public official, behaved and urged parents to train their young children especially girls in child resistance skills.

“For example, why would a stranger call you and take you to their house? When you are in the house, you are in a very vulnerable situation that can cost your life. The children should learn to be assertive and always cry out for help so that they don’t fall victims,” Mr Enanga said.