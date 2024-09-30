Police officer arrested for shooting ex-lover, another dead

A police officer has been arrested and detained at Jinja Road Police Station in Kampala for allegedly shooting his ex-lover and another officer dead.

Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, who identified the suspect as Police Constable Alex Adei from the City Tactical Counter-terrorism unit, said the incident happened at about 9pm on Sunday.

"He was deployed with a gun and encountered the woman outside, where he shot her. Initially, we thought only one person had died, but this morning, we discovered another officer, a resident of the barracks, lying in a pool of blood near where the female officer was shot. It appears the gunshot also struck the neighbouring officer, who was sleeping. We are currently working to confirm the identities of the victims," he told journalists on Monday morning.

Adei's motive appears to be jealousy; after he discovered his ex-partner moved on after their separation due to domestic issues.

"We have arrested the suspect, he has been on the run with the gun. He is now detained at Jinja Road Police Station waiting to face justice," Mr Owoyesigyire said.

Sources close to the investigation have disclosed that the suspect had a history of misusing his firearm, prompting concerns among fellow officers about his continued deployment with a loaded gun.