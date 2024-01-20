Police officer arrested over defilement

A Police Constable has been arrested on allegations of defiling a 13-year-old girl in Mbale Police barracks in Mbale city.

The suspect identified as PC Dancan Bainomugisha reportedly took the child into his uniport and had sexual intercourse with her at around 7pm on January 19.

The survivor is a pupil in Primary four and resident of police cell, Industrial City Division in Mbale city

The Elgon regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, confirmed the incident and the arrest of the officer.

“A defilement case has been opened against the officer number 72888 PC Dancan Bainomugisha, 25, a police officer attached at Mbale police Central Police Station in General duties. All evidence has been collected,” Mr Taitika said.

Police preliminary investigations indicate that after sexual intercourse, the suspect transported the survivor on boda boda to her parents’ home in Butaleja District, about 50 Kilometers away.

“The survivor had been staying with her uncle known as Mahad Mweru in the building, which is about 150 meters from Mbale police barracks,” he said.

Police said statements have been recorded from Mr Mahad Mweru-the complainant and the survivor to aid investigations.

Monitor learnt that the Victim was examined on Police Form 3A (PF3A).

The amended Police Form 3A (PF3A) is one of the procedural requirements for provision of evidence on sexual violence.

“It is required that law enforcement agencies record medical practitioners' evidence in case of rape and defilement,” Mr Taitika, said, adding that Police have preferred charges of Aggravated Defilement against the suspect.

Simple defilement (sex with a girl between 14 and 17 years of age) attracts a maximum sentence of life imprisonment while aggravated defilement (sex with a girl below 13 years of age) attracts a maximum sentence of death.

A total of 12,580 cases of General Defilement (Aggravated / simple) were reported to Police in 2022, compared to 14,436 cases reported in 2021, giving a decrease by 12.8% in Defilement cases registered countrywide.

Of the cases Defilement reported in 2022, 8,960 cases were Defilement while 3,620 cases were Aggravated Defilement.

A total of 4,843 suspects of Defilement were arrested and charged to Court, out of whom, 206 were convicted, 08 were discharged while 4,502 were still awaiting trial.