Police officer arrested over shooting 15-year-old girl dead

Residents react infront of a police station in Mukono District before they were dispersed by police on January 1, 2022. PHOTO/JESSICA SABANO

By  Jessica Sabano

What you need to know:

  • Some police officers who spoke to this publication on condition of anonymity accused their troubled colleague of operating while drunk.

Chaos rocked Mukono District on Saturday after residents stormed a police station demanding OC Coleb Asiimwe’s arrest amidst allegations that the officer shot dead a 15-year-old girl during operations on New Year’s Eve.  

