Police officer arrested over shooting 15-year-old girl dead

Chaos rocked Mukono District on Saturday after residents stormed a police station demanding OC Coleb Asiimwe’s arrest amidst allegations that the officer shot dead a 15-year-old girl during operations on New Year’s Eve.

Police responded with live rounds in the air and tear gas aimed at the outraged locals of Mbalala in Mukono.

Residents claim OC Asiimwe shot Shamila Nantabala, a resident who was staying with her aunt, Nalongo Hamuyati, in Mbalala Centre.

“Nantabala was in her area of business at the time of shooting. She has been operating a chips business after her father failed to raise school fees. She was shot in the stomach and died after a few minutes,” resident Gerald Mukasa told this publication as he asked for Mr Asiimwe to be arrested and charged over “continued misconduct.”

Another resident and eye witness of the late Friday night shooting blamed the incident on recklessness.

“At around 11:45pm, OC Asiimwe turned up in Mbalala center in his vehicle. He then got his pistol and started shooting as people gathered to wait for 2022. That’s when Shamila was shot dead and he drove off after,” Rose Nandawula explained.

Shamila’s aunt Nalongo Hamuyati said she was only looking at people that convened to celebrate the New Year.

“After she was shot, we carried her to the veranda but she died a few minutes after,” she told this reporter.

Area LC3 chairperson John Bosco Nsabirye condemned the deadly act.

"These are the people who keep law and order but it's suprising to see a police officer shooting any how in public," he said.

Some police officers who spoke to this publication on condition of anonymity accused their troubled colleague of operating while drunk.

“He was in a Mbalala bar drinking and after he turned against people leading to the shooting of an innocent girl,” one police officer said Friday.

Other residents called for Mre Asiimwe’s instant replacement on grounds that he “has been bragging in Mbalala and carrying out unnecessary arrests noting that no one can stop him.”

"He has been beating people during lockdown and we were tired of him,” Andrew Kamala remarked.

The Mukono District Police Commander (DPC) Annabella Nyiramahoro Saturday afternoon asked residents to keep calm as new OC Olivia Nabiko was introduced to “stand in for the accused.”

Ms Nyiramahoro confirmed that Mr Asiimwe is now detained at Mukono police station while Shamila’s body was at Kawolo for post-mortem.