Police officer attacked, gun taken

A police officer attached to Tororo central police station is currently nursing wounds after unidentified thugs attacked him while on duty and took off with his gun.

The Bukedi South Regional police spokesperson, IP Moses Mugwe identified the injured police officer as NO. 65417, Police Constable, Richard Otwani, who was reportedly attacked on January 7 at about 8pm while heading for duty. The gun was reportedly robbed of him in South Central East zone, Eastern Division, Tororo Municipality.

“The victim PC Otwani was on his way to guard NIRA Offices Tororo and was attacked and hit on the head with a blunt object and his gun AK 47 UG. POL. 835517/09562 loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition was robbed by yet to be identified persons,” Mr Mugwe told Monitor on January 9.

Police said the survivor was rescued by a boda boda rider who took him to Tororo central police station where he reported the matter of robbery of a gun.

Mr Mugwe said the officer was transported to Tororo General Hospital for treatment and his life is out of danger.

Police said the scene of crime was visited by Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO), Crime Intelligence Officer, District Internal Security Officer (DISO), and other detectives commanded by SP Adam Kimuli, the District Police Commander of Tororo.

Mr Mugwe said inquiries into the matter are ongoing.

According to Police crime annual report of 2022, 2,516 cases of Aggravated Robbery (where lethal weapons like firearms, knives, hammer and machetes etc were used) were reported to the police compared to 1,956 cases reported in 2021, giving a 28.6% increase in this crime category.